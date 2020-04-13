2020 April 13 17:30

Oboronlogistics improves quality of services on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line

In April 2020, a new division was formed in the structure of Oboronlogistics LLC, which is responsible for working with clients transporting cargo by rail using the sea section of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line, and ensuring the operational loading of the Ambal ferry, the company says in a press release.



Previously, these functions were performed by a third-party organization. In order to improve the quality of service and reduce costs, the management of Oboronlogistics decided to include a group of qualified specialists in the company's staff, rejecting outsourcing services. At the same time, the order of cargo transportation will not change, and more comfortable conditions will be created for customers. Oboronlogistics he sees in his clients, partners and values them.



At the same time, the new specialists will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the customer experience based on a feedback system with service users, which will allow the management of Oboronlogistics to make effective management decisions in the field of customer service quality.



By order of the Government of the Russian Federation Oboronlogistics is defined only by carried out by the Ministry of defence and Rosguardia procurement of works and services associated with delivery of cargoes by sea transport on the territory of the Kaliningrad region in 2020 – 2021.



In addition, the military construction complex of the Russian defense Ministry, JSC Russian post, JSC Russian Railways, PJSC LUKOIL, holding EUROCEMENT group, LLC BALTService, LLC Baltika and other commercial customers regularly trust Oboronlogistics to transport their cargo along the Baltic ferry route.



The railway ferry Ambal, owned by Oboronlogistics LLC, is a vessel of unlimited navigation area and is adapted for transporting railway rolling stock and wheeled equipment. The ferry provides transportation of various goods between Ust-Luga and the Baltiysk without passing through the territories of neighboring Baltic States. The weight of the cargo lot is on average 8,000 tons. The ferry makes 5-6 round trips every month. The flight time is about 40 hours.