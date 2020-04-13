2020 April 13 13:11

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market

М-100 HFO fell by RUB 930

Between April 6 and April 10, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 930 against the previous week to RUB 5,369 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district fell by RUB 1,600 to RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 210 to RUB 3,633, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 828 to RUB 2,730, in the Southern federal district fell by RUB 1,000 to RUB 8,950, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 1,600 to RUB 7,350, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 1,100 to RUB 14,330.