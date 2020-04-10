2020 April 10 11:27

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 1Q’2020 fell by 12.3% Y-o-Y to 3.9 million tonnes

Total throughput of HaminaKotka continues going down while exports of liquid bulk and dry bulk cargo showed a slight gowth

In January-March 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 3.9 million tonnes of cargo (-12.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, transshipment of export cargo fell by 9.4% to 3.1 million tonnes including 548,440 tonnes of paper (-17.7%), 347,750 tonnes of cellulose (-25.6%), 593,720 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.5%) and 641,460 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+10.6%).



Transshipment of import cargo fell by 22% to 814,9900 tonnes including 226,960 tonnes of wood (-30.2%), 183,9500 tonnes of general cargo (-27.5%), 223,280 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.5%) and 89,760 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-30.5%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 8.3% to 1.23 tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 87.7% to 41,940 tonnes.



Transshipment of containers fell by 20.5% to 137,470 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 12% to 625 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.