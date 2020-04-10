2020 April 10 12:43

BlueWater Reporting issues Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report

BlueWater Reporting has released its Q1 2020 World Liner Supply Report. The quarterly report, consisting completely of liner shipping data, is designed to help ocean carriers, non-vessel-operating common carriers, freight forwarders, shippers, ports and analysts monitor trends in ocean liner shipping capacity, the research company said on Thursday in its media release.



The report includes information on estimated weekly allocated TEUs on 30 individual trade lanes between Europe, Asia, North America and South America, as well as changes from the prior quarter.



Alliance market share data on major east-west trades, liner shipping services that have been added and discontinued, a breakdown of specific liner services offered on individual trades, and vessel information is also included in the report.



The latest report revealed how although trades from Asia recorded a substantial drop in weekly allocated capacity on a quarterly basis, the transatlantic trade had yet to feel the effects from the COVID-19 coronavirus.



The report also illustrated how alliances continued to have complete control over the Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean trades, but they collectively lost a small amount of market share on trades from Asia to North America and from North Europe to North America.



About BlueWater Reporting

BlueWater Reporting, an established research and analysis company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extensive database that offers various apps for users to track ocean liner operations. The apps each offer different types of data, ranging from the number of shipping services and carriers offering container vessel capacity on a given trade lane, blanked container vessel sailings on a specific trade lane, transit time data for container services and other liner services, and more! BlueWater Reporting also has an analytics department that provides in-depth reports, commentaries and charts on trends in the logistics industry.