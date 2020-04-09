2020 April 9 17:17

Ministry of Industry and Trade to analyze ship designs for using shipboard equipment of Russian origin

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has established a working group to analyze ship designs with a purpose of using mostly Russian shipboard equipment and materials.

The notice has been sent by the Ministry to 35 industry related organizations and enterprises (IAA PortNews has a copy of the document).

The working group was established by the order of the Ministry of Industry and Trade date 6 April 2020 “ON establishment of a working group for developing of proposals on improving regulations applicable in the shipbuilding industry of the Russian Federation and for analyzing design documentation of ships with a purpose of using mostly Russian materials, equipment and technologies as well as national regime of procurement for the state needs”.

The shipping community of Russia has recently expressed concern over the plan of the Ministry of Industry and Trade to introduce amendments into the Article 4 of the Merchant Shipping Code and codify the new Government Decree (No719) that sets forth criteria for recognizing Russian origin of ships and, consequently, for providing of state support measures.