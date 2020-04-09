2020 April 9 17:35

Tianjin Port Group and Hebei Port Group sign an agreement

Tianjin Port Group and Hebei Port Group jointly signed the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement in order to accelerate the development of an upgraded version of comprehensive coordination development of the Ports in Tianjin and Hebei, the company said in its release.

The agreementlaid out the framework of promoting of the Port of Tianjin as the core and the Portsof Hebei as the two wings of a safe, green and highly efficient world-class port conglomerate with reasonable layout, clear division of work and complementary functions.