2020 April 9 15:04

ABS is first in industry to accept 3D models for class surveys

In an industry first, ABS has completed a successful pilot project that used 3D digital models for class surveys. This project means ABS is able to fully support 3D model integration into engineering and now survey, ABS said in its release.

The pilot with NASSCO saw surveyors use 3D digital models instead of traditional 2D drawings for the simulation of new construction surveys on several steel blocks. 3D Model-Based Class allows a designer or a shipyard to eliminate 2D drawings, saving up to 25 percent design time. 3D models are easier to navigate and can reduce time required to train shipyard craftsmen.

The 3D models were viewable to surveyors in ABS software and could be seen remotely and in real-time. The surveys were successfully completed without any significant issues, a major milestone in enhancing the class experience.

This is the latest work by ABS designed to ensure the organization is ready to support any shipyard or designer that wants to submit a 3D model for class approval.



