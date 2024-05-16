2024 May 16 15:24

Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Lloyd enter into major biofuel agreement in a new Green Collaboration

Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a provider of transport and logistics solutions, and Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world's largest container shipping lines, announce a significant partnership with a multimillion-dollar ocean biofuel initiative, according to SGL's release.

With sustainability being a key aspect of both companies’ strategies, SGL and Hapag-Lloyd have embarked on a forward-looking initiative to integrate biofuels into their shipping operations. By utilizing biofuel derived from renewable sources, both partners aim to support customers in substantially reducing carbon emissions and contribute to the global effort to combat climate change.



Through this collaborative effort, SGL and Hapag-Lloyd aim to establish a long-term partnership for the further upscaling of sustainable transport solutions. This collaboration shows that it is possible to contribute to the joint efforts of decarbonizing the maritime industry and the logistic sector by using currently available biofuel solutions.



Scan Global Logistics has a defined purpose of uncomplicating the world of logistics every day. As a full-service logistics provider, the company has a global track record to prove it. SGL offers end-to-end logistics solutions with a broad range of services across air, ocean, rail, road, warehousing, or any combination thereof.



With a fleet of 266 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 13,500 employees and 403 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.