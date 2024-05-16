2024 May 16 14:48

Edison Chouest feeder fleet for U.S. offshore wind market to be built to ABS Class

A new feeder fleet of two tugs and two barges dedicated to serving a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) from Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has been ordered by Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) to ABS Class, according to ABS's release.

The innovative system is designed to deliver components to the construction site, allowing the ABS-classed WTIV to remain on location, promising faster wind farm installations.

Designed to serve the U.S. offshore wind market, the novel articulated tug/barge (ATB) connection system uses the 900-square-meter barge decks to transport offshore wind components for the latest generation of 15 MW wind turbines, including nacelle, blades and upper tower sections, to the WTIV with the tugs providing power and thrusters.

Bollinger Shipyards will construct the feeder fleet and delivery is expected by 2026.