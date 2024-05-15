2024 May 15 17:30

ClassNK and StormGeo mark significant collaboration to advance maritime decarbonization

ClassNK has partnered with StormGeo for seamless sharing and verification of emission data. The collaboration establishes the sharing and verification of emission data, to meet the requirements of their shared clients. Shipping companies that use StormGeo’s s-Insight platform will be able to share their validated emissions data to ClassNK MRV Portal via API, for a seamless verification process.

This process enables shipping companies to maximize their reporting accuracy and accelerate their decarbonization strategy, according to regulations.

ClassNK's Software that enables users to submit MP, ER for EU MRV and annual report for IMO DCS, SEEMP Part III (CII implementation plan) smoothly as well as control monitoring data such as sending monitoring data and documentary evidence from ship or shore to the verifier.