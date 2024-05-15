2024 May 15 15:58

ADNOC delivers first ever bulk shipment of CCS-enabled certified low-carbon ammonia to Japan

ADNOC has delivered the world’s first certified bulk commercial shipment of low-carbon ammonia enabled by carbon capture and storage (CCS) to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui) for use in clean-power generation in Japan. The low-carbon certification process, from production to delivery, has been conducted by TÜV SÜD, an internationally renowned certification agency, according to the company's release.

The landmark shipment produced by Fertiglobe was enabled by ADNOC’s $23 billion (AED84 billion) allocation towards decarbonization, low-carbon solutions and climate technologies and underscores its efforts to support its customers to decarbonize their operations, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors. It builds on previous demonstration cargos delivered by ADNOC to customers in Asia and Germany as the company accelerates development of global low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia value chains.

The cargo, sourced from Fertil, Fertiglobe’s 100%-owned facility located in the Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, will see the carbon dioxide (CO2) captured and permanently stored in the world’s first fully sequestered CO2 injection well in a carbonate saline aquifer.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that hydrogen will account for around 10% of global energy consumption for the world to reach net zero by 2050. ADNOC is an early mover in the production of hydrogen and it aims to capture 5% of the global low-carbon hydrogen market by 2030 in support of the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy. Low-carbon ammonia is the most promising at-scale hydrogen carrier and potential clean fuel for a wide range of applications, including transportation, power generation and industrial, including steel, cement, and fertilizer production.



In addition, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) commented on the importance of Japan and UAE bilateral cooperation and congratulated the shipment from ADNOC to Mitsui.

This year, ADNOC has embarked on the design of a facility in Abu Dhabi that will produce up to 360,000 tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen per year by capturing up to 3 million tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of taking over 650,000 internal combustion vehicles off the road. In addition, ADNOC, together with its partners, TA’ZIZ, Fertiglobe, G.S. Energy Corporation and Mitsui are developing a 1 million tonnes per year (mtpa) low-carbon ammonia facility at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone.