2024 May 14 16:31

Port of Gothenburg launches the platform "Digital Port Call"

A comprehensive digitalization of the vessel arrival process in the Port of Gothenburg is now underway. The platform "Digital Port Call," launched today, becomes a new part of the port's maritime infrastructure, providing entirely new conditions for a faster, safer, more efficient, and sustainable ship call process, according to the company's release.

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia, handling approximately 6000 ship calls per year. At each arrival, a multitude of actors in the port are activated, from the moment a vessel enters the port area until it is berthed.

From the departure of a vessel from its previous port until it arrives at the Port of Gothenburg, large amounts of information need to be communicated between up to 120 different actors who need to be synchronized, including shipping companies, terminals, tugboats, pilots, boatmen, and traffic planners, explains Fredrik Rauer, Manager Port Control at the Gothenburg Port Authority:

"With our Digital Port Call platform, all necessary information can be collected and processed into a common situational awareness that provides data-driven decision support throughout the call process. This provides better predictability and opportunities for more efficient resource planning, while any disruptions can be detected and addressed early.”

The platform also enables Just-In-Time arrivals for vessels. By receiving a "digital queue ticket" well in advance of arrival, vessels avoid rushing into the port area for a favorable slot time. Instead, it can adjust to a more eco-friendly and cost effective speed during the sailing from the previous port so that upon arrival in the Gothenburg port area, it can proceed directly to a pre-assigned quay.

Inter Terminals is a terminal company in the Port of Gothenburg Energy Port as well as a port call actor providing data to Digital Port Call. The company has also been a collaborating partner in preparation for the platform's launch.

When calculating the total reduction in anchorage and berth time, the Port of Gothenburg expects a decrease of 6000 tons of CO2 emissions in the port area per year thanks to the conditions created by Digital Port Call.

The Port of Gothenburg is the largest port in Scandinavia. Around 20% of Swedish foreign trade and over 50% of all container traffic is handled in the Port of Gothenburg. The port is a full-service port, and offers industry guaranteed, climate-smart access to the whole world. Direct services to key markets ensure highly efficient, sustainable, and reliable transport 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.