2024 May 16 10:40

Kalmar and Uniport Livorno agree on new terminal tractor order to enhance reliability, safety and service quality at Italian terminal

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Uniport Srl. to supply three Kalmar TR618i heavy terminal tractors. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q2 2024 order intake, and the machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q4 of 2024, according to the company's release.

Founded in 1980 as Unicoop, Uniport Livorno is located in the Port of Livorno in northwest Tuscany. It is one of Italy’s largest seaports and handles a variety of vessel types including RoRo ferries, cruise ships and various types of cargo vessels. The fleet at Uniport Livorno has included Kalmar T2i terminal tractors for a number of years.

The new heavy terminal tractors will be delivered with cabin air suspension, an optional feature to increase comfort for operators during shifts.



