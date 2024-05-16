2024 May 16 09:59

SunGas Renewables and C2X announce strategic partnership

SunGas Renewables Inc. (“SunGas”) and C2X LLC (”C2X”) announced a strategic partnership and an investment by C2X in convertible preferred stock issued by SunGas. Together, SunGas and C2X aim to develop, own, and operate multiple green methanol production facilities in North America to increase the supply of sustainable fuels and advance global decarbonization of hard to abate industries.

SunGas, a spin-out of GTI Energy, is a leader in providing proven process technology and equipment for enabling the production of renewable fuels. C2X is aiming to establish large-scale green methanol production for multiple industries around the globe. The partnership with C2X will enable SunGas to develop projects based on its technology in U.S. communities, and to sell its gasification equipment systems to customers who are building and operating renewable fuels production facilities around the world.

This investment will also support the continued development of SunGas’ Beaver Lake Renewable Energy (“BLRE”) green methanol project in Central Louisiana. BLRE, expected to be fully operational as early as 2028, aims to produce green methanol at a capacity of more than 400,000 tons per year. It is planned to be the first of several renewable fuels facilities to be developed, owned, and operated by C2X and SunGas across North America.

SunGas Renewables Inc., which began as a spin-out of GTI Energy, is taking a leading role in decarbonization through providing its S1000 renewable syngas product to third parties for renewable hydrogen and biofuels production while also developing and investing in low-carbon renewable fuels businesses. The SunGas S1000 contains pressurized fluidized bed gasification technology, originally developed by GTI Energy, integrated with other large-scale proven commercial technologies to provide an optimized and reliable green syngas manufacturing platform for production of green methanol for marine fuel, renewable natural gas, SAF, green hydrogen and other renewable biofuels from sustainably sourced biomass and wood fiber. SunGas remains a subsidiary of GTI International. SunGas Renewables is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

C2X is aiming to make a significant contribution to a fossil-free future by accelerating the availability of green methanol in large quantities. C2X will develop, own and operate green methanol production facilities in strategic locations, which will serve to de-fossilize the chemical, aviation and shipping sectors. C2X is majority owned by A.P. Moller Holding with A.P. Moller - Maersk as minority owner.