2024 May 16 17:42

“K” Line сonducts first trial use of B100 biofuel for carbon-free operations on car carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) conducted its first trial use of marine B100 biofuel which was supplied by global energy management company World Fuel Services on car carrier “APOLLON HIGHWAY” operated by “K” Line, according to the company's release.

The marine B100 biofuel was delivered to the vessel at the Belgium port of Zeebrugge on March 31, 2024. After leaving Europe Emission Control Area, the vessel started using the B100 biofuel. The trial was completed on April 30th.

Marine biofuel has the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel, it will be able to reduce CO2 by about 80-90% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications.