2024 May 15 12:51

Port of Long Beach cargo volumes up 14.4% in April

Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach gained momentum in April, marking the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year cargo growth at the U.S. second-busiest seaport, according to the company's release.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 750,424 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, up 14.4% from April 2023. Imports rose 16.3% to 364,665 TEUs and exports declined 19.9% to 98,266 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port increased 30.7% to 287,493 TEUs.

The Port has moved 2,753,244 TEUs through the first four months of 2024, up 15.8% from the same period in 2023.