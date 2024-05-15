  The version for the print
    Port of Long Beach cargo volumes up 14.4% in April

    Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach gained momentum in April, marking the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year cargo growth at the U.S. second-busiest seaport, according to the company's release.

    Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 750,424 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, up 14.4% from April 2023. Imports rose 16.3% to 364,665 TEUs and exports declined 19.9% to 98,266 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port increased 30.7% to 287,493 TEUs.

    The Port has moved 2,753,244 TEUs through the first four months of 2024, up 15.8% from the same period in 2023.

2024 May 15

18:07 MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding LNG carrier Greenergy Ocean to serve China National Offshore Oil Corporation
17:30 ClassNK and StormGeo mark significant collaboration to advance maritime decarbonization
17:02 Newly certified methanol valves to improve dual-fuel shipbuilding
16:45 HD KSOE to lease Subic shipyard in Philippines
16:25 Eidsvaag receives two forage carrier vessels designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime
15:58 ADNOC delivers first ever bulk shipment of CCS-enabled certified low-carbon ammonia to Japan
15:35 World's 1st wind challenger-equipped coal carrier achieves fuel savings of 17%
14:57 LR to support the retrofit of two Stena Line ferries to methanol
13:52 Port of Los Angeles nets record $58 million for harbor maintenance
13:32 CMA CGM to launch MCX - West Coast Central America
12:21 First Ro-Pax vessel receives DNV Silent notation following successful sea trials with Wartsila propellers
11:41 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes increased by 6.8 percent to 3 million TEU in Q1 2024
11:10 Cavotec signs two-year service agreement with Port of Salalah
10:41 China overtakes Korea in global shipbuilding competitiveness
09:58 The ports of Rotterdam and Delft join the CLARION project

2024 May 14

18:02 ICTSI to invest in new Southern Luzon gateway
17:31 ACL, BG Freight Line and Peel Ports Group start container service between Ireland and North America
17:10 Port of Hamburg is the first port in Europe to offer shore power for both container and cruise ships
16:31 Port of Gothenburg launches the platform "Digital Port Call"
16:18 NS United, NSY, Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation sign MOU for the construction of Cape-size bulk carriers using dual methanol fuel
15:56 Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches the world's first methanol-powered tugboat
15:29 The Ports of Barcelona and Shanghai will work together on innovation and decarbonisation projects
13:55 AD Ports Group announces Q1 results
12:58 NYK, NBP, TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING and Drax sign MOU to develop ‘bioship’ technology and plans to construct the world’s first biomass-fuelled ship
11:30 Maris Fiducia team up with HAV Hydrogen, Norwegian Hydrogen and Ankerbeer for zero emission bulk shipping
11:05 ABS and HD Hyundai Group sign MOU to advance medium-voltage power systems on ships
10:43 Finnlines’ new freight-passenger Superstar-class vessel Finnsirius awarded by Shippax
10:23 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip two new salmon farm forage carrier vessels for Norwegian coastal cargo carrier Eidsvaag AS
09:48 Yara International and Kongsberg Digital enter collaboration on digital twin technology

2024 May 13

18:00 Capital dredging commences for Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility
17:06 Berlin’s oldest passenger vessel enters a new green era powered by Torqeedo
16:22 Russia’s seaborne diesel trading partners shifted after Feb 2023 sanctions
16:18 Denis Manturov: Russian shipyards to deliver more than 110 civil ships this year
16:05 CMA CGM and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology plan to set up joint venture
15:39 Yara Clean Ammonia and AM Green sign term sheet for sale of renewable ammonia from India to Yara Clean Ammonia’s global market
15:23 Maersk suspends methanol ship order to Chinese shipbuilder
14:59 Hamad Port сontainer volumes up 30% in 2023
14:04 Hanwha buys S’pore Dyna-Mac’s stake for $73.8 mn from Keppel
13:41 The EU plans to allocate more than $220 million to combat drug trafficking in ports
13:08 Subsea Integration Alliance awarded contract offshore Turkey
11:46 India to sign 10-year Chabahar port pact with Iran
10:22 QatarEnergy to acquire two new exploration blocks offshore Egypt
09:51 IMO promotes safe ship recycling in Bangladesh

2024 May 12

16:09 Yang Ming reports net profit of US$ 298.42 million for Q1 2024
15:13 Drydocks World unveils major propeller repair enhancements and new facilities
14:06 NYK launches trial to utilize 3D models in design of new LPG tanker
13:29 GCMD and NYK Line team up to address concerns of long-term, continuous biofuels use on vessel operations
12:13 State-of-the-art ammonia reforming technology from Amogy verified by ABS
11:41 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 19, 2024
11:38 MOL joins project to develop frozen and refrigerated warehouse in Singapore
10:52 Jan De Nul EBITDA rose 39% to 610 million euro in 2023

2024 May 11

18:01 Drewry: Investments surge on strong demand outlook for LNG bunkering
17:19 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition
16:49 Kotug Canada holds keel laying ceremony for two RAsalvor 4400 DFM methanol fuelled tugs
15:47 Two RAmparts 3500 ASD tugs enter service at Tianjin Port
13:17 TotalEnergies announces first oil production on Eldfisk North
11:02 Petramina welcomes VLGC duo in its tanker fleet
10:38 Fairplay Towage Group places order for two additional Damen ASD tugs

2024 May 10

15:37 MITSUI E&S production volume of large marine engines reaches 155 units in FY2023
13:51 Fincantieri: Vard to build a hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for the norwegian shipping group Island Offshore
11:46 Med Marine selects Kongsberg Maritime thrusters for six stern-drive tugs for Tunisian port authority
09:52 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition

2024 May 9

16:04 Wallenius Wilhelmsen announces another solid quarter
14:23 Stena Line to increase cargo capacity by 30% on Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller
12:06 ClassNK releases report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
10:13 Sea-Intelligence: Improved vessel delays may release more capacity

2024 May 8

18:00 ADNOC signs third long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG project
17:11 VARD picks TMC to equip newbuild cable laying vessel
16:47 QatarEnergy and Nakilat enter long-term agreement to charter and operate nine “QC-Max” class LNG vessels