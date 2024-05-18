2024 May 18 12:04

Austal USA names Mark Santamaria as CFO

Before coming to Austal USA, he was CFO and a board member for Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions

Austal USA has introduced Mark Santamaria as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). Santamaria brings three decades of experience in financial expertise and executive leadership to the Austal USA leadership team, the Company said in its media release.



“Mark’s extensive background in government and commercial contracting environments is a valuable asset to Austal USA,” stated Austal USA President Michelle Kruger. “We are excited to have him on our senior leadership team and look forward to benefiting from his financial management experience.”



Santamaria has served as CFO for several major defense contractors throughout his lengthy career. Before coming to Austal USA, he was CFO and a board member for Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions where he served in a number of roles. Santamaria also had a 24-year career with Lockheed Martin Corporation culminating with a position of Divisional CFO.



Santamaria holds a B.S. in Business Management from Towson University in Maryland. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and completed the financial management program through the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.