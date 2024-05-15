2024 May 15 09:58

The ports of Rotterdam and Delft join the CLARION project

On 7th – 8th May 2024, CLARION Project was kicked off in Rotterdam and Delft, The Netherlands. Funded by the Horizon Europe Programme and coordinated by TU Delft, Faculty of Civil Engineering and Geosciences, the Geotechnical Engineering Section, CLARION is dedicated to enhancing the resilience and sustainability of European ports in the face of climate-related challenges, with a total EU budget of approximately 7 million euros, according to the Port of Hamburg's release.

Featuring the top-3 ports in Europe in terms of container throughput, namely Rotterdam, Antwerp/Bruges and Hamburg in the North Sea and the largest European port in the Black Sea, Constanta, CLARION will pursue ambitious objectives to increase the operational availability of port infrastructures during extreme events, reducing accidents caused by climate-related disruptions.

In line with the European Commission's EU Strategy on Adaptation to Climate Change and the European Green Deal, CLARION will support the modal shifts towards low-emission transport systems minimizing environmental impact. During the project 10 pilot demonstrators will be conducted to test and deploy advanced technologies and strategies focusing on smart quay walls, monitoring system for the corrosion of port infrastructure, dredged sediment reuse, flood impact control, extreme weather forecasting and more, pushing the boundaries of current practices to future-proof port infrastructure also ensuring the transferability of results.



Bringing together a multidisciplinary team of 21 partners from 10 European countries, CLARION will develop and implement innovative solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change on port infrastructure.

By embracing these initiatives, CLARION aims to contribute to Europe's collective efforts to combat climate change and build a sustainable future.

The total EU budget for the project amounts to approximately 7 million euros, spanning a 48-month duration and concluding in April 2028.