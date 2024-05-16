2024 May 16 11:42

MOL and TotalEnergies sign time charter contracts for 2 newbuilding LPG-fueled LPG carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that through its group company MOL Energia Pte. Ltd., it signed a time charter contract for two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large gas carriers (VLGCs) with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, CSSA Chartering and Shipping Services SA (CSSA). The vessels will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in South Korea and are scheduled for delivery in 2026, according to the company's release.

The dual-fuel vessel can run on either LPG or conventional heavy oil, and when LPG is used as fuel, CO2 emissions can be reduced by about 20% and sulfur oxides (SOx,) particulate matter (PM), and so on by about 90% compared to heavy oil. In addition, the specifications allow for the transport of ammonia as well as LPG. Ammonia, which emits no carbon dioxide during combustion, is expected to increase in demand in the future as a next-generation clean energy source.

A multinational energy company headquartered in France that produces and supplies oil, biofuels, natural gas, green gas, renewable energy, and electricity. TotalEnergies employs more than 100,000 people in the energy business to bring affordable, environmentally friendly energy to the masses.