2024 May 17 10:41

Electramar christened in Helsinki

Electramar, the first of twelve plug-in hybrid vessels for ESL Shipping's subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping was christened in the city centre of Helsinki on May 15th, according to the company's release.



Electramar is a state-of-the-art vessel that produces up to 50% less CO2 emissions compared to the present generation of vessels, thanks to its shore power connectivity, large battery installation and improved cargo intake. It also offers a quieter and cleaner operation while in port. It is designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products, such as steel, forest products, fertilisers and project cargoes. The vessel has a long unobstructed deck, which allows loading more deck cargo and longer project cargoes than the current vessels in the fleet.

Stellamar, the second vessel in the series is currently underway from India to Europe via Cape of Good Hope. The production of the ninth unit, Fleximar, commenced in April with the steel-cutting ceremony.



ESL Shipping is the carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. The shipping company loads and unloads large ocean liners at sea as a special service. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business for over 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. The combined fleet of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping consists of over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 56,000 dwt.

AtoB@C Shipping is an innovative shortsea operator transporting bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients.