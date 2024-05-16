2024 May 16 18:11

Kongsberg and Torghatten to develop self-driving ferry service linking Trondheim and the Fosen peninsula

Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten and Kongsberg Maritime have entered into a contract for the development of a system for self-driving ferries on the Flakk-Rørvik route, according to the company's release.

The car ferry service operation is part of the Norwegian highway network – County Road 715 - and connects the city of Trondheim with communities on the Fosen peninsula.



The strategic collaboration between the two companies will see Kongsberg Maritime technologies installed on the ferries, including its auto docking, auto crossing, collision avoidance and situational awareness capabilities. The new systems will aim to reduce fuel consumption, improve safety and punctuality, and optimise the staffing on ferries, in accordance with maritime regulations.







