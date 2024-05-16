2024 May 16 16:35

Deltamarin and ECOLOG unveil LP LCO2 carrier design

Deltamarin and ECOLOG have collaborated on LCO2 carrier design for the purpose of tendering at shipyards worldwide. The new design is intra-EU, short range, low pressure, and shallow draft, according to Deltamarin's release.

During the initial design, various solutions have been carefully studied in order to optimize the vessel for LCO2 transportation, including different configurations of the cargo containment and handling system, considering the effect of the wide variety of CO2 compositions. LNG DF propulsion, shore power (AMP), and wind assistance are integrated into the design and help to minimize the environmental footprint.



Deltamarin Group provides ship design, offshore engineering, and construction support for the marine and offshore industries worldwide. The services include the full range of consulting, design, and engineering as well as procurement, support for construction and installation. The Group employs around 400 experts in its own and associated companies located in Europe and Asia. Deltamarin is part of China Merchants Group.

ECOLOG is a mid-stream CO2 services company dedicated to net zero and supporting urgent action on climate change. ECOLOG is developing the world’s first large scale CO2 service platform in the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Sequestration supply chain. ECOLOG is building a business that can liquefy, transport and store 50 million tons of CO2 annually anywhere in the world.