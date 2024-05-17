  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 17 09:58

    MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 20, 2024

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over the Week 20, the MABUX global bunker indices continued modest decline. The 380 HSFO index decreased by 2.27 USD: from 546.81 USD/MT last week to 544.54 USD/MT. The VLSFO index dropped by 1.27 USD (658.35 USD/MT versus 659.62 USD/MT last week). The MGO index fell by 5.92 USD (from 846.30 USD/MT last week to 840.38 USD/MT). At the time of writing, there was a moderate upward correction observed in the global bunker market.

    The MABUX Global Scrubber Spread (SS) - the price difference between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - showed a slight increase, reaching plus $1.00 ($113.81 versus $112.81 last week), still hovering close to the $100.00 mark (SS Breakeven), while the weekly average decreased by $2.31. In Rotterdam, SS Spread continued its decline: minus $2.00 (from $88.00 last week to 86.00), consistently below the $100 mark. The port's weekly average also dropped by $5.50. Conversely, in Singapore, the 380 HSFO/VLSFO price spread increased by $8.00 ($105.00 vs. $97.00 last week), once again surpassing the $100 mark, with the weekly average increasing by $2.67. Currently, there is no pronounced dynamics in SS Spread, while indicators in both ports are close to the SS breakeven mark. We expect irregular changes in SS Spread to persist next week. More information is available in the "Differentials" section of www.mabux.com.

    Forecasts indicate that prematurely phasing out cleaner and more economically advantageous natural gas could result in significant price fluctuations, triggering energy security and affordability challenges. This instability in prices may serve as an impetus to detach the energy infrastructure from unpredictable fuel markets, embrace renewable alternatives, and propel the energy transition forward. However, in the short run, volatility could impede progress. In week 20, the European gas benchmark TTF continued to decline, falling by 0.94 EUR/MWh (29.669 EUR/MWh versus 30.609 EUR/MWh last week).

    The price of LNG as bunker fuel at the port of Sines (Portugal) experienced a slight uptick, reaching 696 USD/MT on May 13, marking a rise of 9 USD compared to the previous week. Conversely, the price differential between LNG and conventional fuel decreased on May 13, now standing at 117 USD in favor of LNG (compared to 128 USD a week earlier). On that same day, MGO LS was listed at 813 USD/MT in the port of Sines. More information is available in the LNG Bunkering section of www.mabux.com.

    In Week 20, the MDI index (the ratio of market bunker prices (MABUX MBP Index) vs. MABUX digital bunker benchmark (MABUX DBP Index)) observed the following trends across the major world hubs: Rotterdam, Singapore, Fujairah and Houston:

    In the 380 HSFO segment, all selected ports remained in the undercharge zone. Weekly averages fell 5 points in Rotterdam and 3 points in Fujairah, while rising by 1 point in Singapore. The MDI index in Houston remained unchanged.

    In the VLSFO segment, according to the MDI, all ports were undervalued, with average weekly levels increasing by 1 point in Rotterdam and 3 points in Houston but decreasing by 3 points in both Singapore and Fujairah. Indices for Singapore and Fujairah remained closely aligned with the 100 percent correlation mark between market price and the MABUX digital benchmark.

    In the MGO LS segment, Houston remained the only overvalued port, with the weekly average falling by 10 points, and the index itself approaching 100% correlation between market price and the MABUX digital benchmark. All other ports were undervalued. Average weekly levels showed a further 4 points decline in Rotterdam and 7 points in Fujairah, but an 11 point increase in Singapore.

    At week's end, the balance of overvalued/undervalued ports across all market segments remained unchanged, with no steady trend in the dynamics of the MDI index.

    For more details on the correlation between market prices and the MABUX digital benchmark, visit the “Digital Bunker Prices” section on www.mabux.com.

    A recent study conducted by Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shed light on a concerning trend within the shipping industry. The research reveals that instead of opting for cleaner fuel options, many shipping companies are capitalizing on the financial benefits of using cheap heavy fuel oil. This decision comes with significant environmental consequences, as vessels equipped with scrubbers contribute to pollution levels equivalent to socio-economic costs surpassing €680 million between 2014 and 2022. The study further indicates that the majority of shipping firms that invested in scrubbers have already surpassed their break-even point, collectively accumulating a surplus of €4.7 billion by the conclusion of 2022 across approximately 3,800 vessels. Notably, over 95% of the commonly used open-loop scrubber systems are paid off within five years. In response to growing environmental concerns, Denmark has recently taken steps to prohibit the discharge of scrubber water within 12 nautical miles of its coastline. Similar measures have been adopted by several other countries, including Germany, France, Portugal, Turkey, and China. While Sweden currently lacks a comprehensive ban, certain ports such as the Port of Gothenburg have implemented restrictions on the discharge of scrubber water within their jurisdiction.

    We expect that the downward trend retains its potential in the global bunker market. Next week, global bunker indices may continue their moderate decline.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 17

12:21 Astrakhan hosts Russia-Iran talks on shipping cooperation on International North-South corridor
11:41 Seatrium awarded repeat FPSO integration contract from SBM Offshore
11:04 Bureau Veritas report highlights the potential of carbon capture technologies and the development of carbon value chains for shipping
10:41 Electramar christened in Helsinki
10:07 IMO Secretary-General spotlights seafarer safety amidst ongoing Red Sea attacks and resurging piracy
09:58 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 20, 2024

2024 May 16

18:11 Kongsberg and Torghatten to develop self-driving ferry service linking Trondheim and the Fosen peninsula
17:42 “K” Line сonducts first trial use of B100 biofuel for carbon-free operations on car carrier
16:35 Deltamarin and ECOLOG unveil LP LCO2 carrier design
15:40 Seadrill enters agreement to sell its Qatar jack-up fleet
15:24 Scan Global Logistics and Hapag-Lloyd enter into major biofuel agreement in a new Green Collaboration
14:48 Edison Chouest feeder fleet for U.S. offshore wind market to be built to ABS Class
14:03 The Australian Government announces a funding package of $7.1 billion for budgeted programs to be administered by ARENA
13:54 The share of the idle container vessel fleet was 0.9% in April - Sea-Intelligence
13:25 The European Commission grants PCI status to CO2 value chain project developed by MOL with partners
12:14 HHLA's revenue decreased by 0.3 percent to € 363.6 millions in Q1 2024
11:42 MOL and TotalEnergies sign time charter contracts for 2 newbuilding LPG-fueled LPG carriers
10:40 Kalmar and Uniport Livorno agree on new terminal tractor order to enhance reliability, safety and service quality at Italian terminal
10:04 AMSA collaborates on a trial providing more recycling options for visiting foreign ships
09:59 SunGas Renewables and C2X announce strategic partnership

2024 May 15

18:07 MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding LNG carrier Greenergy Ocean to serve China National Offshore Oil Corporation
17:30 ClassNK and StormGeo mark significant collaboration to advance maritime decarbonization
17:02 Newly certified methanol valves to improve dual-fuel shipbuilding
16:45 HD KSOE to lease Subic shipyard in Philippines
16:25 Eidsvaag receives two forage carrier vessels designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime
15:58 ADNOC delivers first ever bulk shipment of CCS-enabled certified low-carbon ammonia to Japan
15:35 World's 1st wind challenger-equipped coal carrier achieves fuel savings of 17%
14:57 LR to support the retrofit of two Stena Line ferries to methanol
13:52 Port of Los Angeles nets record $58 million for harbor maintenance
13:32 CMA CGM to launch MCX - West Coast Central America
12:51 Port of Long Beach cargo volumes up 14.4% in April
12:21 First Ro-Pax vessel receives DNV Silent notation following successful sea trials with Wartsila propellers
11:41 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes increased by 6.8 percent to 3 million TEU in Q1 2024
11:10 Cavotec signs two-year service agreement with Port of Salalah
10:41 China overtakes Korea in global shipbuilding competitiveness
09:58 The ports of Rotterdam and Delft join the CLARION project

2024 May 14

18:02 ICTSI to invest in new Southern Luzon gateway
17:31 ACL, BG Freight Line and Peel Ports Group start container service between Ireland and North America
17:10 Port of Hamburg is the first port in Europe to offer shore power for both container and cruise ships
16:31 Port of Gothenburg launches the platform "Digital Port Call"
16:18 NS United, NSY, Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation sign MOU for the construction of Cape-size bulk carriers using dual methanol fuel
15:56 Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches the world's first methanol-powered tugboat
15:29 The Ports of Barcelona and Shanghai will work together on innovation and decarbonisation projects
13:55 AD Ports Group announces Q1 results
12:58 NYK, NBP, TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING and Drax sign MOU to develop ‘bioship’ technology and plans to construct the world’s first biomass-fuelled ship
11:30 Maris Fiducia team up with HAV Hydrogen, Norwegian Hydrogen and Ankerbeer for zero emission bulk shipping
11:05 ABS and HD Hyundai Group sign MOU to advance medium-voltage power systems on ships
10:43 Finnlines’ new freight-passenger Superstar-class vessel Finnsirius awarded by Shippax
10:23 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip two new salmon farm forage carrier vessels for Norwegian coastal cargo carrier Eidsvaag AS
09:48 Yara International and Kongsberg Digital enter collaboration on digital twin technology

2024 May 13

18:00 Capital dredging commences for Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility
17:06 Berlin’s oldest passenger vessel enters a new green era powered by Torqeedo
16:22 Russia’s seaborne diesel trading partners shifted after Feb 2023 sanctions
16:18 Denis Manturov: Russian shipyards to deliver more than 110 civil ships this year
16:05 CMA CGM and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology plan to set up joint venture
15:39 Yara Clean Ammonia and AM Green sign term sheet for sale of renewable ammonia from India to Yara Clean Ammonia’s global market
15:23 Maersk suspends methanol ship order to Chinese shipbuilder
14:59 Hamad Port сontainer volumes up 30% in 2023
14:04 Hanwha buys S’pore Dyna-Mac’s stake for $73.8 mn from Keppel
13:41 The EU plans to allocate more than $220 million to combat drug trafficking in ports
13:08 Subsea Integration Alliance awarded contract offshore Turkey
11:46 India to sign 10-year Chabahar port pact with Iran
10:22 QatarEnergy to acquire two new exploration blocks offshore Egypt
09:51 IMO promotes safe ship recycling in Bangladesh

2024 May 12

16:09 Yang Ming reports net profit of US$ 298.42 million for Q1 2024
15:13 Drydocks World unveils major propeller repair enhancements and new facilities
14:06 NYK launches trial to utilize 3D models in design of new LPG tanker
13:29 GCMD and NYK Line team up to address concerns of long-term, continuous biofuels use on vessel operations
12:13 State-of-the-art ammonia reforming technology from Amogy verified by ABS
11:41 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 19, 2024