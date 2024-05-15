2024 May 15 14:57

LR to support the retrofit of two Stena Line ferries to methanol

Building upon the success of the Stena Germanica in 2015, Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Stena Lines will work together on a project to retrofit two fast roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels with methanol propulsion.

The conversion will see the Stena Superfast VII and Stena Superfast VIII Ro-Ro ferries, which operate on the Scotland to Northern Ireland route between Cairnryan and Belfast, converted to methanol dual-fuel propulsion with the vessels transferring class to LR.

As part of the project, the retrofit process will convert two out of the four main engines in each vessel to run on methanol alongside MGO (Marine Gas Oil). The ship’s bunkering, storage, fuel supply and supporting systems will also be adapted for methanol.

The LR-classed Stena Germanica is the only retrofitted methanol vessel in service and will provide valuable experience for the project to convert Stena Superfast VII and Stena Superfast VIII.