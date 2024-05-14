2024 May 14 17:10

Port of Hamburg is the first port in Europe to offer shore power for both container and cruise ships

Hamburg is a European pioneer in shore-side power supply, and after several years of successfully supplying cruise ships in the Port of Hamburg with shore-side power, the technology is now also being used for cargo ships. This makes the Port of Hamburg the first port in Europe to offer shore power for both container and cruise ships, according to the company's release.

The "Vasco de Gama" of the CMA CGM Group, the global player for sea, land, air and logistics solutions, became the first container ship to be regularly supplied with shore power at Container Terminal Hamburg (CTH). This was preceded by numerous tests with different systems and ships. In the future, container ships will also be able to draw electricity from renewable sources on land while at berth, instead of running the ship's engines. The technology needed in ports is being developed, while shipping companies are creating the conditions on board.



The plant, which will operate at CTH, will provide shore-side power to the terminal's three mega-ship berths and has connections with a capacity of 7.5 MVA each. It will supply the ships with renewable energy from the public grid, supplied by HEnW. A total of around €13 million was invested during the two-year development period; in addition to Hamburg's share, the German government, through the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection, contributed 50 per cent of the costs. The Hamburg Port Authority is currently concluding contractual agreements on the use and conditions with the shipping companies entitled to use the shore-side power, building on existing agreements (Memorandum of Understanding) with customers of the port of Hamburg.

The Senate intends to further expand the shore-side power facilities. In the coming months, the Hamburg Port Authority will commission further facilities, e.g. at Container Terminal Burchardkai and Container Terminal Altenwerder, and gradually expand the range of services offered. At the same time, ship integration tests and technical inspections will be carried out on an ongoing basis in order to check the connection of additional ships and to adapt the technical conditions to the requirements.