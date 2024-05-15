2024 May 15 18:07

MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding LNG carrier Greenergy Ocean to serve China National Offshore Oil Corporation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that on May 15, it held a naming ceremony for a newbuilding LNG carrier, the Greenergy Ocean, for CNOOC Gas & Power Singapore Trading & Marketing Pte., wholly-owned by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. (Hudong).



This is the first vessel to be launched under a long-term charter contract for six newbuilding LNG carriers for CNOOC signed in January 2022 (Note), jointly owned by MOL, CNOOC, and COSCO SHIPPING LNG Investment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. After delivery at the end of May, the vessel will transport LNG procured by the CNOOC Group from all over the world, mainly to China. The remaining five vessels are scheduled to be delivered in succession between 2024 and 2026.