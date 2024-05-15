2024 May 15 11:10

Cavotec signs two-year service agreement with Port of Salalah

Cavotec has signed a new service agreement with Port of Salalah in Oman. The agreement means that Cavotec will perform service of its 32 installed MoorMaster vacuum mooring units, according to the company's release.

Port of Salalah, established in 1998, has grown into the leading and most prominent multi-ports in the region, ranked as the second most efficient container port in the world.

Cavotec has already supported the port in its transition by equipping its berths with MoorMaster, a cutting-edge automated mooring technology. With this new service agreement, Cavotec will contribute to Port of Salalah’s efficiency and throughput by minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous operation of essential equipment.



