    Maris Fiducia team up with HAV Hydrogen, Norwegian Hydrogen and Ankerbeer for zero emission bulk shipping

    Maris Fiducia Norway has entered into cooperation agreements with maritime technology company HAV Hydrogen and the hydrogen producer and distributor Norwegian Hydrogen with the objective of developing, building and operating hydrogen-powered dry-bulk vessels in Europe, according to the company's release.

    The vessels are designed by the Dutch ship designer Ankerbeer. Upon successful realization of the project, the vessels will go on hire through a zero-emission time charter agreement with Schulte & Bruns, establishing a commercial operation for vessels operating on hydrogen fuel, proving the feasibility of hydrogen technologies for shipping. The vessels shall be classed by DNV and registered in the NIS register.

    The group operates a fleet of over twenty dry cargo and tanker vessels, and its Norwegian subsidiary Maris Fiducia Norway AS shall operate the hydrogen-powered vessels. The group’s primary focus is environmentally friendly maritime transportation logistics for reputable customers. The company has decades of experience with the development of advanced ship design and solutions for sustainable shipping with a track-record of over 100 newbuilds.

    HAV Hydrogen brings their specialist competence in the development of complete and scalable hydrogen-based energy systems to the partnership. The company has developed and obtained Approval in Principle from DNV for its Zero Emission Pod – ZEPOD – a deckhouse containing a complete hydrogen energy system for ships. Installed power from a ZEPOD can be used for main propulsion systems or for auxiliary power onboard a vessel. Subject to potential innovation funding, Maris Fiducia’s chosen shipyard will order ZEPODs from HAV Hydrogen for use on board the vessels.

    Norwegian Hydrogen is building an array of hydrogen production sites throughout the Nordics and will operate a comprehensive distribution network for green hydrogen. This capability shall provide security of supply for Maris Fiducia and Schulte & Bruns.

    Maris Fiducia, a family-owned company, was established in 2007 and aims to be an innovative leader and best-in-class supplier of environmentally friendly maritime transport solutions. Through its subsidiaries, the group operates a quality fleet of well-maintained tankers and dry cargo ships which are in daily operation. The group has a clear strategy towards environmentally friendly sea transport and logistics solutions for well-known customers, and transport of sustainable products to different industry sectors. The shipping company operates primarily in the North Sea basin, the Baltics and SECA areas (Sulphur Emission Control Area), but also has missions over longer distances and intercontinentally. In addition to Maris Fiducia Norway, the other group companies Grona Ship Management, South End Tanker Management (Wet Cargo) and Q-Shipping (Dry Cargo) support daily operations and the newbuilding programs.

    Norwegian Hydrogen AS builds and operates a comprehensive network of production sites and distribution systems for green hydrogen throughout the Nordics, tailored to meet the future requirements for zero-emission energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial segments. 

    The company is backed by several strong industrial owners with a significant footprint within the global hydrogen value chain, such as Fortescue, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, Flakk Group, Hexagon Purus and Norwegian hydropower company Tafjord.

2024 May 14

