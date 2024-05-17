2024 May 17 12:43

DP World invests €130m in Romania

DP World opens three major new sites in Romania, providing a significant boost to the country’s growing status as a key hub of European trade and enabling economic growth throughout the region, according to the company's release.

Constanta, the largest container port on the Black Sea, is now home to two new facilities following a €65 million investment: a 5-hectares ‘project' cargo terminal for heavy, large and complex cargo, and a new ‘roll-on, roll-off’ (RO-RO) terminal that will handle up to 80,000 vehicles per year at its peak. A further €50 million will be invested in a new multi-transport platform in Constanta that will open in 2025. DP World’s third new facility opening is in Aiud, in the industrial heartland of Romania, which is now home to a new 8-hectares 'intermodal’ logistics hub connecting rail and road, following a €21 million investment.

The new facilities will improve the connectivity between DP World’s existing sea, rail, barge and truck services across Romania and will enhance the movement of goods between mainland Europe through to the Black, North and Adriatic Seas. DP World has invested over €250 million in Romania since 2004, including grants from the European Union.

The latest infrastructure projects were announced as DP World marks the 20th anniversary of its investment in Romania; the first European country in which it expanded.

DP World’s new facilities in Romania are the most recent in a series of new investments across Europe, as DP World seeks to increase capacity for customers looking for faster, more resilient supply chain solutions. Other investments across Europe in recent years have included port expansion programmes at six of its 11 major terminals across the continent, including at Antwerp (Belgium), Novi Sad (Serbia) and London Gateway (UK).