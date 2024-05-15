  • Home
  • Maritime industry news - PortNews
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 May 15 16:25

    Eidsvaag receives two forage carrier vessels designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime

    Norwegian coastal cargo company Eidsvaag AS is to grow its fleet of forage carrier vessels with two new state-of-the-art vessels designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime, according to the company's release.

    The new vessels are the latest ship designs from Kongsberg Maritime and feature a range of innovative technologies to enhance the safety and efficiency of offshore salmon farm operations. The vessels will be built at the Zamakona shipyard in Bilbao, Spain, and delivered in 2026.

    The vessels, of NVC 4022 design, will join the Eidsvaag fleet with the core duty of replenishing salmon farms off the coasts of Norway and Iceland.

    Kongsberg Maritime delivered its first forage carrier designed vessel, the Eidsvaag Pioner, to the company in 2013, and the latest vessels will have significant technological advances, over this first vessel.

    The 71 metre NVC 4022 design incorporates an extensive package of cargo handling equipment, within an optimised hull form designed for safe and stable operations in 2.5 to 3 metre significant wave height. The vessels will have Dynamic Positioning (DP) to hold position in the vicinity of the fish farm platforms.

    The two vessels will be part of the ‘Fjordfrende’ partnership established in 2019, where competitors Skretting and Cargill are collaborating to deliver fish feed via 14 vessels operated by Eidsvaag AS. By working in this way, the companies avoid having to run separate transport routes in and out of the same fjords along the Norwegian coast, thereby significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

    The vessel design includes a cargo storage system of silos and a hold for bagged pellets, with a total cargo capacity of 1900 tons. Beneath the silos, a complex network of conveyors ensures rapid and accurate delivery of pellets, all controlled from the bridge.

    The vessels will have an advanced heat recovery system with a CO2 heat pump to provide energy for heating, and other auxiliary needs.

    The equipment package from Kongsberg Maritime includes a pair of US 205 azimuth thrusters, a single TCNC swing-down Combi thruster, a tunnel thruster, propulsion and thruster remote control systems and the Dynamic Positioning system. Hybrid power is also available through a battery energy storage system, used for spinning reserve, peak shaving, and enabling emission free operation within port. The environmental features of the vessel include an advanced heat recovery system, with a CO2 heat pump to provide energy for heating, and other auxiliary requirements.

Другие новости по темам: Kongsberg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 May 15

18:07 MOL holds naming ceremony for newbuilding LNG carrier Greenergy Ocean to serve China National Offshore Oil Corporation
17:30 ClassNK and StormGeo mark significant collaboration to advance maritime decarbonization
17:02 Newly certified methanol valves to improve dual-fuel shipbuilding
16:45 HD KSOE to lease Subic shipyard in Philippines
16:25 Eidsvaag receives two forage carrier vessels designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime
15:58 ADNOC delivers first ever bulk shipment of CCS-enabled certified low-carbon ammonia to Japan
15:35 World's 1st wind challenger-equipped coal carrier achieves fuel savings of 17%
14:57 LR to support the retrofit of two Stena Line ferries to methanol
13:52 Port of Los Angeles nets record $58 million for harbor maintenance
13:32 CMA CGM to launch MCX - West Coast Central America
12:51 Port of Long Beach cargo volumes up 14.4% in April
12:21 First Ro-Pax vessel receives DNV Silent notation following successful sea trials with Wartsila propellers
11:41 Hapag-Lloyd transport volumes increased by 6.8 percent to 3 million TEU in Q1 2024
11:10 Cavotec signs two-year service agreement with Port of Salalah
10:41 China overtakes Korea in global shipbuilding competitiveness
09:58 The ports of Rotterdam and Delft join the CLARION project

2024 May 14

18:02 ICTSI to invest in new Southern Luzon gateway
17:31 ACL, BG Freight Line and Peel Ports Group start container service between Ireland and North America
17:10 Port of Hamburg is the first port in Europe to offer shore power for both container and cruise ships
16:31 Port of Gothenburg launches the platform "Digital Port Call"
16:18 NS United, NSY, Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United Corporation sign MOU for the construction of Cape-size bulk carriers using dual methanol fuel
15:56 Port of Antwerp-Bruges launches the world's first methanol-powered tugboat
15:29 The Ports of Barcelona and Shanghai will work together on innovation and decarbonisation projects
13:55 AD Ports Group announces Q1 results
12:58 NYK, NBP, TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING and Drax sign MOU to develop ‘bioship’ technology and plans to construct the world’s first biomass-fuelled ship
11:30 Maris Fiducia team up with HAV Hydrogen, Norwegian Hydrogen and Ankerbeer for zero emission bulk shipping
11:05 ABS and HD Hyundai Group sign MOU to advance medium-voltage power systems on ships
10:43 Finnlines’ new freight-passenger Superstar-class vessel Finnsirius awarded by Shippax
10:23 Kongsberg Maritime to design and equip two new salmon farm forage carrier vessels for Norwegian coastal cargo carrier Eidsvaag AS
09:48 Yara International and Kongsberg Digital enter collaboration on digital twin technology

2024 May 13

18:00 Capital dredging commences for Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility
17:06 Berlin’s oldest passenger vessel enters a new green era powered by Torqeedo
16:22 Russia’s seaborne diesel trading partners shifted after Feb 2023 sanctions
16:18 Denis Manturov: Russian shipyards to deliver more than 110 civil ships this year
16:05 CMA CGM and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology plan to set up joint venture
15:39 Yara Clean Ammonia and AM Green sign term sheet for sale of renewable ammonia from India to Yara Clean Ammonia’s global market
15:23 Maersk suspends methanol ship order to Chinese shipbuilder
14:59 Hamad Port сontainer volumes up 30% in 2023
14:04 Hanwha buys S’pore Dyna-Mac’s stake for $73.8 mn from Keppel
13:41 The EU plans to allocate more than $220 million to combat drug trafficking in ports
13:08 Subsea Integration Alliance awarded contract offshore Turkey
11:46 India to sign 10-year Chabahar port pact with Iran
10:22 QatarEnergy to acquire two new exploration blocks offshore Egypt
09:51 IMO promotes safe ship recycling in Bangladesh

2024 May 12

16:09 Yang Ming reports net profit of US$ 298.42 million for Q1 2024
15:13 Drydocks World unveils major propeller repair enhancements and new facilities
14:06 NYK launches trial to utilize 3D models in design of new LPG tanker
13:29 GCMD and NYK Line team up to address concerns of long-term, continuous biofuels use on vessel operations
12:13 State-of-the-art ammonia reforming technology from Amogy verified by ABS
11:41 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 19, 2024
11:38 MOL joins project to develop frozen and refrigerated warehouse in Singapore
10:52 Jan De Nul EBITDA rose 39% to 610 million euro in 2023

2024 May 11

18:01 Drewry: Investments surge on strong demand outlook for LNG bunkering
17:19 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition
16:49 Kotug Canada holds keel laying ceremony for two RAsalvor 4400 DFM methanol fuelled tugs
15:47 Two RAmparts 3500 ASD tugs enter service at Tianjin Port
13:17 TotalEnergies announces first oil production on Eldfisk North
11:02 Petramina welcomes VLGC duo in its tanker fleet
10:38 Fairplay Towage Group places order for two additional Damen ASD tugs

2024 May 10

15:37 MITSUI E&S production volume of large marine engines reaches 155 units in FY2023
13:51 Fincantieri: Vard to build a hybrid Ocean Energy Construction Vessel for the norwegian shipping group Island Offshore
11:46 Med Marine selects Kongsberg Maritime thrusters for six stern-drive tugs for Tunisian port authority
09:52 Seatrium signs multi-year technology collaboration agreement with ABS to accelerate decarbonisation and energy transition

2024 May 9

16:04 Wallenius Wilhelmsen announces another solid quarter
14:23 Stena Line to increase cargo capacity by 30% on Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller
12:06 ClassNK releases report “ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight”
10:13 Sea-Intelligence: Improved vessel delays may release more capacity

2024 May 8

18:00 ADNOC signs third long-term Heads of Agreement for Ruwais LNG project
17:11 VARD picks TMC to equip newbuild cable laying vessel
16:47 QatarEnergy and Nakilat enter long-term agreement to charter and operate nine “QC-Max” class LNG vessels