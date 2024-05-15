2024 May 15 17:02

Newly certified methanol valves to improve dual-fuel shipbuilding

PRES-VAC Engineering has announced the successful certification of its innovative high-velocity methanol valves, setting new standards in the construction of dual-fuel vessels, according to the company's release.

These valves, essential for the safety and efficiency of methanol tank systems, are now certified under the imo 1621 standard among other rigorous regulatory benchmarks. The newly certified valves enable greater flexibility in ship design, accommodating long vent-pipes up to 128 meters for DN 65 size, with allowances for even longer pipelines. This development offers shipbuilders and owners unique options in creating more efficient and compliant dual-fuel systems.

The valves, including the PV-ECO and PV-VOC models, incorporate advanced technological features such as improved flow control and minimized gas emissions. These mechanical valves operate without electronic controls, adding a layer of safety to their functionality.

Based in Denmark, Pres-Vac Engineering is specializing in advanced venting and valve solutions for the shipping industry.