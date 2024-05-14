2024 May 14 11:05

ABS and HD Hyundai Group sign MOU to advance medium-voltage power systems on ships

ABS, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Co., Ltd. (HHI) signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the technical feasibility for medium-voltage direct current (MVDC) power systems on ships.

The agreement opens the door to collaborate on design assessment, new technology qualification as well as the development of rule guidance to provide clear directives on technical requirements, safety standards and regulatory compliance.



This is the latest stage in a long running program of collaboration between the organizations, with ABS supporting HHI on ammonia carriers, autonomous navigation and green hydrogen production.