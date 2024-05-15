2024 May 15 13:32

CMA CGM to launch MCX - West Coast Central America

CMA CGM announced the launch of its new weekly service, MCX, dedicated to West Coast Central America. This initiative aligns with market dynamics in the region, according to the company's release.

Service highlights :

Rotation: Buenaventura - Balboa - Puerto Caldera - Acajutla - Buenaventura

Reliability : Direct, fixed-day weekly service cycling with a fleet of 2 dedicated ships, M/V THEODOR and M/V ALGOL

Connections : Linking Med, North Europe, Asia and West Coast South America via our hub in Buenaventura

Inaugural departure: The first departure of the M/V THEODOR is scheduled for June 12nd and the M/V ALGOL the june 19th from Buenaventura