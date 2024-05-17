  The version for the print
    China reveals cooperation methods to protect and restore the Yangtze River

    On May 16, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) jointly released typical cases of synergy between procuratorial supervision and ecological and environmental law enforcement for the protection and restoration of the Yangtze River. The release was made at a seminar on serving and safeguarding the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt through procuratorial functions, which was held in Yichang, Central China's Hubei province.

    The release demonstrates the collaborative efforts of the procuratorial organs and ecology and environment departments, showcasing the effectiveness of jointly promoting the Yangtze River protection.

    A total of 11 cases were released, including two criminal public prosecution cases, two cases of civil public interest litigation collateral to criminal proceedings and seven administrative public interest litigation cases.

    Procuratorial organs have thoroughly implemented the requirements of the strategy of "step up conservation of the Yangtze River and refrain from over-development", fully leveraged the procuratorial functions of criminal prosecution and public interest litigation, and effectively promoted the comprehensive governance of environmental pollution issues.

    The governance of environmental pollution in the Yangtze River Basin covers a wide range of areas and involves complex regulatory processes, requiring the participation of multiple regulatory departments.

    The cases released demonstrate the coordinated fulfillment of the duties of procuratorial organs and ecology and environment departments, their collaborative efforts to deepen the implementation of mechanisms such as clue transfer, case handling cooperation, professional support, and information sharing, as well as the building of a well-coordinated framework for the protection of the Yangtze River.

    By adopting a holistic and systematic approach to the ecological protection of the Yangtze River, these cases promoted the comprehensive and systematic governance of the Yangtze River Basin.

