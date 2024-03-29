2024 March 29 10:03

Petrofac secures contract extension with ONEgas West in the UK market

Petrofac, a provider of services to the global energy industry, has secured a contract extension in the Southern North Sea with ONEgas West (a NAM operated and Shell UK owned venture), according to the company's release.

The two-year brownfield Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract award extends the previous three-year contract. Petrofac will continue to provide services across ONEgas West’s Southern North Sea portfolio, supporting the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and ONEgas Barge campaigns.