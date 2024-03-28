2024 March 28 17:35

Latvian port equipment manufacturer Bleste introduces new bulk handling ‘bucket’

Bleste Sia introduces its new ‘Bleste Bucket’ bulk handling solution. The Bleste Bucket is a modern iteration of the traditional bulk grab container, however, this innovative yet simple product improves dry bulk handling for companies looking for efficiency, cost and speed gains, according to the company's release.

According to Dinis Hruscovs, Managing Director of the Latvian company, the Bleste Bucket speeds up bulk cargo logistics, especially for terminals, and in a durable way: the bucket is manufactured of a very sturdy quality and with dimensions that suit terminals, trucks, vessels, and (mobile) cranes.

As MPP vessels often have 30t cranes and the bucket container weighs 10t, its carrying capacity is kept to 20t standard. The Bleste Bucket comes standard with links and chains for immediate hook-up with a crane. As the bucket can actually take up 30t of bulk, stronger links and chains can be installed.

Due to its smart design, there is no need for extra employees or equipment when using the Bleste Bucket - only a crane operator and dump truck driver are needed.

Per cubic meter, the Bleste Bucket providers savings on time spent on loading and discharging, clean-up time and cost, and use of personnel.

The Bleste Bucket is especially useful for scarcely or non-equipped piers, as the Bucket can be handled on a vessel that already has a boom crane which makes for easier handling in those circumstances. In fact, multiple cranes can be used for parallel loading, making it even more cost and time efficient.

Bleste is located in Jurmala, Latvia. The company specializes in the production of port equipment, e.g. grabs, grapples, and spreaders and the innovative Graviti Self Discharging Container.