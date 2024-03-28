2024 March 28 16:25

DEME reports 22% increase in the orderbook and a record-high turnover of 3.3 billion euros in 2023

DEME is releasing its 2023 Annual Report, marking the second report since the company's stock listing in 2022. As announced at the end of February, the results underscore the company's solid trajectory, including a notable 22% increase in the orderbook and a record-high turnover of 3.3 billion euros. The year was defined by significant advancements in geographic expansion, the introduction of innovative vessels, substantial growth, and several major wins, according to the company's release.





