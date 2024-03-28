2024 March 28 12:53

United European Car Carriers UECC spearheads collaboration with industry leaders to advance CNSL as a sustainable marine fuel

In a groundbreaking collaboration with industry giants such as maritime advisory organization Lloyd’s Register FOBAS, engine manufacturer Wartsila, and biofuel supplier ACT Group, UECC is leading the charge in critically assessing and evaluating a Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL)-based biofuel.

As part of this partnership, ACT Group created a CNSL-based biofuel known as FSI.100, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and sustainability. This was achieved through a rigorous development process, which included extensive engine testing and a meticulously controlled supply chain, earning the trust of UECC. Following thorough testing on various blend combinations FSI.100 received approval from engine manufacturers as a 30% blend component in an ISO 8217 DMA grade distillate fuel oil to carry out sea trials, representing a significant stride in the progression of sustainable marine fuels.

FSI.100 addresses concerns about the popularity and suitability of CNSL-based biofuels. It also offers compelling advantages: a certified sustainable, fully controlled supply chain that ensures traceability and accountability from the point of origin to extraction, conversion, and consumption. This approach enhances confidence in CNSL-derived marine fuels, reduces waste, and promotes resource efficiency, aligning with circular economy principles in the maritime sector. Additionally, FSI.100 utilizes sustainable land use practices and exhibits high-quality maritime fuel properties, such as ultra-low sulfur and winter spec pour points. It also delivers significant greenhouse gas savings, with well-to-wake emissions reductions of 90% (9.50gCO2eq/MJ) compared to conventional maritime fuels.

UECC recognizes the importance of this thorough evaluation and transparency in sustainable fuel procurement to ensure the reliability and safety of operations, especially in light of recent incidents in the Rotterdam area that highlight challenges posed by the blending of “unestablished” biofuel feedstocks in marine fuels. As a pioneer in sustainable Ro-Ro shipping, UECC has taken proactive steps to address these operational issues through its collaboration with LR FOBAS, Wartsila, and ACT Group in developing FSI.100.



The joint efforts between UECC, LR FOBAS, Wartsila, and ACT Group have resulted in structured and phased processes that include extensive engine test bench trials and analytical assessments to evaluate the suitability of CNSL-based FSI.100 blends in both residual and distillate fuel oils for marine applications. This diligent approach aligns with UECC's commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

An important milestone for the maritime industry was accomplished when the collaboration resulted in the provisional acceptance of CNSL- based FSI.100 as a 30% blend component in a distillate DMA marine fuel oil, cleared by OEM, Class, and flag Administrations, for sea-trial stages. This achievement underscores the importance of transparency and rigorous evaluation in the adoption of sustainable shipping fuels.



UECC (United European Car Carriers) is a leading provider of sustainable short sea RoRo transportation in Europe, operating a fleet of Pure Car and Truck Carriers in a pan-European service network. The company also offers its customers door-to-door supply chain solutions and operates several vehicle terminals in major European ports. UECC's headquarters are based in Oslo, Norway, with subsidiary companies and branch offices around Europe.



Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services group specialising in marine engineering and technology.

ACT Group helps organizations achieve their climate action goals, no matter how ambitious. Since its founding in 2009, they have become a reliable partner for high-impact climate projects that generate carbon credits, energy efficiency projects and certificates, and experts in renewable electricity and gas markets, renewable fuels, and emission allowances. ACT Group's Amsterdam, New York, London, Paris, Shanghai, and Singapore teams deliver tailor-made solutions backed by extensive market knowledge.