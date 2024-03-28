  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 March 28 10:23

    Documentation delays push industry costs to $3bn

    Payment processing and document delays are adding to the shipping industry’s costs at the rate of a minimum of $25/box on an estimated 50% of loaded containers moved according to one industry observer, according to Seatrade.

    However, some shippers and forwarders believe an electronic payment system favours the shipping lines, who can use the system to make late payment charges, adding another minor revenue stream to their income.

    Container Trade Statistics calculates that around 173m containers are shipped every year with paper-based documentation that if laid out end-to-end would stretch for 3-4 km, with these reams of paper couriered around the globe.

    Liji Nowal, founder and CEO at online documentation enabler ODeX, said: “The sheer amount of data that flows between parties that are not a part of the original contract, means that carriers do not recognise any party that is not on its bill of lading.”

    As a result, even settling a $10 invoice could delay a shipment by days, adding to the cost through the accrual of detention and demurrage charges, according to Nowal.

    In the US clearance of funds in payment for the receipt of goods can take three days to clear, with another day to clear the documentation, that means that four days of free storage time have already been used.

    According to Nowal these delays can see up to 50% of all boxes moved rack up charges and the cost of courier deliveries on top of the D&D charges means that an estimated 50% of the world’s loaded freight containers will have additional charges of around $25-30/box.

    ODeX, which stands for online document exchange, offers electronic invoicing, secure payments and delivery orders. But Nowal says the company wants to remain an electronic enabler and will never move into the freight forwarding space.

    According to Nowal a global survey by the company, which was initially founded to aid Indian exporters in 2015, showed that between 50% and 75% of executives had experienced logistics delays as a result of documentation bottlenecks.

    The company uses Amazon Web Services to handle its transactions which offers a high level of security for users of its services, with the company claiming that documents in its systems are only visible to those that require to see particular papers.

    ODeX now operates in 11 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, India and most recently added the US, in the autumn of last year, to its service list.

    Shippers are divided on the issue with one saying that they have experienced few issues with electronic or paper documentation, another saying that negotiable bills of lading can cause delays as it incurs a lot of courier movements as shippers, normally of bulk cargoes, selling goods during transportation, and that means a change of destination.

    New consignees in this scenario will need to get goods released and that means getting hold of three original bills of lading, this can take time and will increase the costs.

    A third shipper, a freight forwarder, pointed out that electronic documentation benefitted the shipping lines most. “I have to pay Hapag, for example, within three days of the vessel sailing. If I fail to pay via an electronic payment system they can issue late payment penalties.”

    This can be as much as $50 for the first three days after documents are due, and another $50 for the subsequent seven-day period and so on.

    With a hard copy-based system lines will not release a bill of lading until the invoice is paid. A telex will release paperwork, freight is prepaid, and the consignee - who gets no credit - will be invoiced and has to pay this bill within a week. The forwarder then arranges haulage, with no late payments.

    “There is no credit and no late payment charges in this system,” said the forwarder.

Другие новости по темам: containers, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 March 28

12:26 Ocean Network Express announces Transpacific service
11:48 Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Pacific service network
11:24 Fincantieri signs contract for the supply of two PPAs to Indonesia
10:42 Maersk transported more than 660,000 TEU using clean fuel in 2023
10:23 Documentation delays push industry costs to $3bn
09:48 PONANT and FARWIND Energy partner to develop green hydrogen refueling solutions

2024 March 27

18:22 Bureau Veritas awards world’s first prototype certification for SolarDuck’s floating offshore solar solution
17:58 The recently converted Allseas's shallow water pipelay barge starts preparations for its first commercial project
17:38 The Port of Rotterdam calls on the European Commission and Parliament to focus on actively promoting green energy
15:23 SEFE to become sole shareholder of WIGA
14:53 Ocean Installer secures yet another SLM contract with Equinor
14:23 Cadeler signs offshore wind turbine installation contract for the vessel Wind Scylla
13:42 Carnival Cruise Line orders 5th Excel-class cruise ship
13:11 Maersk and MSC overcharging cargo owners for EU ETS, says T&E
12:52 The Port Authority of Valencia launches the ZAL project in the Port of Valencia
12:11 Clarkson Port Services and Peak Group collaborate to deliver Port Agency services across the North Sea
11:42 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels
11:24 Consolidated shipping lines EBIT loss was $1.44 billion in Q4 2023: Sea-Intelligence
10:49 Seaspan Shipyards receives long-term contracts for the pre-construction work of the the Canadian Coast Guard's first six multi-mission vessels
10:14 Woodside completes sale of 10% scarborough interest

2024 March 26

18:02 COSCO Shipping Lines introduces new Americas service
17:30 Davie awarded first contract for design of icebreaker fleet under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy
17:04 Sanctions complicate Arctic LNG ship sales, Hanwha Ocean says - Bloomberg
16:57 Terntank places an order for 1+1 additional wind/ methanol-ready hybrid tanker
16:28 BW LNG completes acquisition of two TFDE vessels from Stena Bulk
15:50 Hanwha Ocean develops VR-based special vehicle simulator
15:20 TotalEnergies and SINOPEC join forces to produce sustainable jet fuel at a SINOPEC's refinery
14:52 Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement to guarantee operational reliability of new wind farm installation vessel
14:23 Hudong-Zhonghua launches two LNG carriers
13:51 Cargo ship hits Baltimore’s Key Bridge
13:12 Final sanctioned tanker with Russian Sokol oil to reach China port - Reuters
12:42 Adani Ports acquires 95% of Odisha's Gopalpur Port from SP Group for $162 million
12:21 IHI and Yara Clean Ammonia agree to jointly assess clean ammonia business collaboration
11:41 Yara Clean Ammonia and Azane granted safety permit to build world's first low emission ammonia bunkering terminal
11:16 Wartsila and Royal Caribbean Group celebrate 15 years of collaboration on digital transformation
10:46 A global carbon tax on shipping is coming, says ABS Chairman and CEO
10:21 Eni, Fincantieri and RINA establish partnership for maritime transport decarbonization

2024 March 25

18:07 The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore continues to investigate reports of oil spills off the port of Tuas
17:31 “K” Line, NIPPON HAKUYO and OPT Gate sign an agreement for a new fire detection system for car carriers
17:07 Greek merchant fleet recorded slight decline in January 2024
16:47 Hanwha Ocean Plans to develop green technology and naval ships
16:25 U-Ming Singapore and ITOCHU sign milestone MoU for the joint development of ammonia dual-fuel and de-carbonized vessels
15:34 Svitzer targets methanol-fuelled MAN 175DF-M engine for tug application
15:04 Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs contracts for four 9,300 CEU vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
14:40 Taiwan International Port to upgrade terminal facility at Kaohsiung
13:59 Сruise ship Carnival Freedom catches fire near Bahamas
12:59 Hanwha Ocean wins 2.4 tln-won order for 8 LNG ships
11:16 Inland Ports meet in Paris to talk about the innovation potential of inland ports
10:50 IMO agrees possible outline for maritime “net-zero framework”
10:24 Hapag-Lloyd to continue to avoid the Red Sea route
09:58 QatarEnergy enters time charter agreements with Nakilat for the operation of 25 LNG vessels

2024 March 24

16:18 Inchgreen Marine Park upgraded as part of £11m investment
15:14 A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Solent Rail Terminal Rail was held at the Port of Southampton
14:08 ESNA and Strategic Marine join forces to offer Surface Effect Ship (“SES”) Crew Transfer Vessels (“CTV”) to the market
13:07 First LNG powered vessel calls at HIP
12:49 Inter-array cable installation completed at Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm
11:32 Equinor ASA posts net income at USD 11.9 billion in 2023
09:25 Edda Wind announces the sale of Edda Passat

2024 March 23

17:19 Maersk opens new warehouse facility in Tijuana, Mexico for cross-border capabilities
14:01 Bollinger Shipyard marks keel laying ceremony for 10th Navajo-class T-ATS
13:55 MEYER WERFT and Disney Cruise Line celebrate keel laying
12:19 HSL completes repair work on DEME's dredger TSHD Bonny River
10:53 Turkish shipbuilder delivers RAscal 1500 ASD tug to French port

2024 March 22

18:07 Lloyd's Register releases a report on the operational and safety issues of the use of ammonia as a marine fuel
17:17 RINA supports Mongolia's to develop a roadmap for long-term strategy according to Paris Agreement
16:47 MOL Coastal Shipping to start concept study on large coastal ammonia carrier
16:23 MAN 51/60DF engine passes 10 mln operational hours milestone
15:56 TotalEnergies restarts gas production at the Tyra offshore hub after a major redevelopment
13:43 HHLA container throughput decreases year-on-year by 7.5 percent to 5,917 TEU in 2023
13:24 Largest shipping lines saw sharp decline in revenues in 2023