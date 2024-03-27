2024 March 27 13:42

Carnival Cruise Line orders 5th Excel-class cruise ship

Meyer Werft and Carnival Corporation (USA) have reached an agreement to build another modern cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line for delivery in 2028, according to the company's release. Carnival Corporation ordered an Excel-class cruise ship from Meyer Werft in mid-February.

The order is subject to financing, which is expected to be finalised in the course of the year.

Since 2018 Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku have built nine cruise ships with LNG propulsion for four cruise lines in Carnival Corporation's portfolio on a joint technical platform. The two new ships that have now been ships will also be built on this platform and, with a length of around 344 metres and a size of approximately 180,000 GT, will offer space for more than 6,400 guests.



This second major order in just a few weeks demonstrates the turnaround in the cruise market, which has reached and in some cases exceeded the record level of 2019.

Meyer Werft's order book now includes six cruise ships, one research vessel and the steel construction for four offshore converter platforms.