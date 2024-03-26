2024 March 26 15:50

Hanwha Ocean develops VR-based special vehicle simulator

South Korea's Hanwha Ocean Co., the world's third-largest shipbuilder, announced on Tuesday that it has developed the world's first virtual reality (VR)--based transporter simulator, applying VR technology to training special vehicle operations, according to KED Global.

The transporter is a truck-like special vehicle designed to carry heavy cargo, essential in shipyards for moving ship blocks weighing hundreds of tons. Operating a transporter is challenging enough to require signalmen at both the front and back of the vehicle.

However, with each transporter costing up to 2 billion won($1.49 million), it has been difficult to equip adequate training devices.

The large size of the equipment, measuring 21 meters in length and 7.5 meters in width, also made it challenging to secure enough space for training.

To address these issues, Hanwha Ocean has created a life-sized driver's seat for the VR-based transporter simulator, where trainees can wear VR gear and experience a realistic driving environment complete with a steering wheel, gearshift, and other operating devices.

The simulator incorporates various scenarios to simulate realistic workspaces, including situations where the vehicle collides with other structures, allowing drivers to master the controls in various environments.

Hanwha Ocean plans to start training in-service drivers using the simulator from the second quarter onwards.