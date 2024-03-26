2024 March 26 15:20

TotalEnergies and SINOPEC join forces to produce sustainable jet fuel at a SINOPEC's refinery

TotalEnergies and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (“SINOPEC”) have signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) to jointly develop a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production unit at a SINOPEC's refinery in China, according to TotalEnergies's release.

The planned unit, jointly owned by SINOPEC and TotalEnergies, will have the capacity to produce 230,000 tons of SAF per year, and will process local waste or residues from the circular economy (cooking oils and animal fats).

SINOPEC has developed its own SAF production technology, called SRJET. TotalEnergies, already one of Europe's leading SAF producers, will bring its experience and expertise in the technical, operational and distribution fields.

TotalEnergies is developing Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). These are biofuels produced from waste and residues from the circular economy (animal fats, used cooking oils, etc.) and "e-jets", synthetic fuels for aviation. These sustainable aviation fuels will significantly reduce CO2 emissions from air transport.



