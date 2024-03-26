2024 March 26 10:21

Eni, Fincantieri and RINA establish partnership for maritime transport decarbonization

Eni, a global energy company, Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, and RINA, a multinational inspection, certification, and engineering consultancy, have signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives for the energy transition, according to the company's release.

The partnership formalises the commitment to develop joint projects, in line with the partners' strategies, to decarbonise the maritime sector in the medium to long term with the goal of Net Zero by 2050. Additionally, the establishment of a permanent global observatory regarding future technological, regulatory, and market developments will be evaluated.



The three companies will conduct a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the most sustainable alternatives to support the maritime decarbonisation pathway. This will also be based on the development of complementary solutions to fuels already available for other hard-to-abate sectors. The partnership’s areas of interest also include an analysis of the reference energy infrastructure and the development of new logistic structures, including the investments that the sector requires.



The understanding may be the subject of subsequent binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable legislation, including that relating to transactions between related parties.