    Svitzer targets methanol-fuelled MAN 175DF-M engine for tug application

    MAN Energy Solutions and Svitzer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on the development of a methanol-fuelled version of the MAN 175D engine. Designated 175DF-M (Dual Fuel-Methanol), the MoU targets the finalisation of a field-test agreement based on which a dual-fuel engine and plant equipment will be installed on board one of Svitzer’s newbuild tugs, according to the company's release.

    Kasper Karlsen, Chief Operating Officer at Svitzer, said: “At Svitzer, we’ve set ambitious yet realistic, long-term targets to decarbonise our operations. In 2023 alone, we reduced the CO2 intensity of our global fleet by 24% and we’re committed to making further progress through the use of low-carbon fuels like methanol, innovative engine technologies, and continuous changes of behaviour. The MoU signed with MAN represents an exciting opportunity to jointly secure valuable field experience focusing on the use of dual-fuel methanol engines within our fleet.”
    Svitzer has a long-standing relationship with MAN Energy Solutions, especially recently with the MAN 175D engine. In 2023, Svitzer selected the high-performance MAN 175D engines for its new TRAnsverse tug design.

    Ben Andres, Head of Medium- and High-Speed, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We are very happy to enter into this agreement with such a high-profile operator as Svitzer. We are convinced that Svitzer is the right partner to start this common project with because we both have highly ambitious goals for decarbonisation and to maximally reduce our CO2 footprint. We therefore welcome this excellent opportunity to continue our cooperation with such an important 175D customer and look forward to the benefits it will bring for both parties.”

    Alexander Knafl, Senior Vice President, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Svitzer has been working on its own low-emission concept for some time and this agreement brings this to the next level. Thus, the agreed timeline serves both companies’ targets very well. Svitzer’s tug operation is an excellent candidate for the field-testing of our newly developed MAN 175DF-M engine and I look forward to a close collaboration.”

    The next phase leading to the signing of the field-test agreement will focus on details of the fuel-supply system, engine-room design, exhaust after-treatment and engine-performance optimisation.

