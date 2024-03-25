  The version for the print
    Сruise ship Carnival Freedom catches fire near Bahamas

    A fire broke out in the exhaust funnel of the Carnival Freedom cruise ship near the Bahamas on Saturday, according to a news release.

    Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished, but the damage is worse than originally anticipated. As a result, the cruise line announced the March 25 and 29 Freedom cruises from Port Canaveral have been canceled.

    According to the release, witnesses reported seeing a lightning strike, but the the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

    This is the second time in the past two years that a fire broke out on the Freedom. In May of 2022, the ship was docked in Grand Turk when flames erupted from the exhaust funnel.

