2024 March 22 12:24

ClassNK certifies the world’s first onboard CCS installation on EVERGREEN’s Neopanamax container vessel

ClassNK has granted its “SCCS-Full” class notation to “EVER TOP”, a Neopanamax container vessel owned by EVERGREEN, according to the company's release. The notation signifies that the vessel is now equipped with an onboard CO2 capture and storage (CCS) systems, marking it as the world's first Neopanamax container vessel to be retrofitted with such systems.

The CCS systems, designed and developed by Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute, were installed at Huarun Dadong Dockyard Co., Ltd. (HRDD). ClassNK reviewed the system components and the installation plan, aligning with its comprehensive "Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems."

The risk assessment through Hazard Identification (HAZID) and the onsite installation process were also examined. Following confirmation of compliance with the relevant requirements, the ground-breaking "SCCS-Full" notation was duly affixed to the vessel.



