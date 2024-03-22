2024 March 22 10:23

SEFE and Oman LNG sign SPA for the supply of 0.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year

SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and Oman LNG have signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for 0.4 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) between 2026 and 2029, according to SEFE's release.

With the agreement, signed under the auspices of H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, on the sidelines of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2024 the two companies are executing a Sales and Purchase Agreement following the binding term-sheet signed in August 2023. The contract marks a milestone in the strategic energy partnership between Germany and Oman, as SEFE is the first German company to purchase Omani LNG.



As an integrated midstream energy company headquartered in Berlin, SEFE Securing Energy for Europe ensures the security of energy supply in Germany and Europe and drives the green energy transformation. SEFE is active in trading & portfolio management, sales, transportation, and storage of energy and has its strongest presence in Germany and the UK. SEFE employs around 1,500 people and supplies over 50,000 customers, in particular industrial customers, and municipal utilities in Germany and seven other European markets. With a sales volume of around 200 TWh of power and gas, SEFE plays a central role in the stability of the energy supply in Germany and Europe. SEFE is owned by the Federal Government of Germany.



Oman LNG is a joint venture founded in 1994. With a world-class Plant Complex in Sur, the company enjoys a 10.7 million metric tonnes per annum nameplate capacity, where it liquifies, produces and delivers Oman’s Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) to customers around the globe.