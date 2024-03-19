2024 March 19 16:15

Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG announces LNG offtake agreement with Gunvor Group

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC (“Texas LNG”), a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC (“Glenfarne”), has signed a Heads of Agreement (“HOA”) with Gunvor Group through its subsidiary Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd (“Gunvor”) for a 20-year LNG FOB sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) for 0.5 MTPA of LNG from Texas LNG, according to the company's release.



Today’s news follows Texas LNG’s recently announced LNG tolling agreement with EQT Corporation (“EQT”). Texas LNG also recently announced partnerships with Baker Hughes, ABB and Gulf LNG Tugs of Texas. These partnerships total nearly one billion dollars of investment into the project.

Glenfarne Energy Transition, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. Texas LNG will achieve financial close and begin construction in 2024 commencing commercial operations in 2028. Glenfarne Energy Transition is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



Texas LNG is a 4 MTPA LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy transition leader, Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG export facilities in the world through electric motor drives.

Glenfarne Energy Transition is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Barcelona, Spain; and Seoul, South Korea.

Gunvor is one of the world’s largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. Gunvor has strategic investments in industrial infrastructure — refineries, pipelines, storage and terminals — that complement our core trading activity and generate sustainable value across the global supply chain for our customers. The company, which in 2022 generated U.S. $150 billion in revenue on 165 million MT of volumes, is the leading independent global trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG).