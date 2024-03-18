2024 March 18 16:03

MED Marine contracted to build MED-A2575 series tug for SVS Maritime

The 25-meter tug with a 75-ton bollard pull capacity is equipped to meet Class FIFI-1 requirements



MED MARINE and SVS Maritime (part of Vernicos Scafi Group) signed a contract on March 7, 2024 for the construction and delivery of a MED-A2575 series tug. The RAmparts 2500W series tug is scheduled to be delivered to her owner in Greece in September 2024. This powerful tug will be the second newbuilding for Vernicos Scafi Group by MED MARINE’s Eregli Shipyard, the shipbuilding company said.



The MED-A2575 series tug, measuring 25 meters in length and boasting a 75-ton bollard pull capacity, is equipped to meet Class FIFI-1 requirements. This powerful RAmparts 2500W series tug is constructed as a multi-purpose tug, working off a forward winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, firefighting facilities and also equipped with an aft towing hook and a capstan.



Ms. Melis Ucuncu, Business Development Director at MED MARINE, commented “As Med Marine, our ambition is to meet the growing demands of our customers. We are thrilled to have SVS Maritime on board. We are proud that our commitment to quality has been recognized by our clients.”



Technical specifications of the tugboat:



Length: 25,20 m

Width: 12 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Draft: 5.75 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pcull: 75 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 8 people



Med Marine is a leading Turkish shipbuilder and leading tugboat operator. The company employs Eregli Shipyard, one of the largest shipyards in Turkey based on some 180.000 sqm with more than 30.000 sqm indoor areas to build state-of-the-art tugboats, workboats, offshore vessels and coated/Stainless Steel (STST) IMO II type chemical/oil tankers, either for its own operations or clients around the world.