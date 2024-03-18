2024 March 18 15:17

HD Korea Shipbuilding awarded contracts for three VLACs

The ships are scheduled for delivery by the end of December 2027



South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has secured an order for the construction of three very large ammonia carriers (VLACs), Offshore Energy reported.



As informed, the company will build the three vessels for an unnamed shipping company from Oceania.



HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), one of HD Korea Shipbuilding’s three shipbuilding divisions, will build the ammonia carriers. The contract is valued at KRW 489.6 billion ($372 million).



The ships are scheduled for delivery by the end of December 2027, HD KSOE revealed in its stock exchange filling.



Since the beginning of this year, the South Korean shipbuilder scored orders to build 72 vessels worth $8.75 billion. This represents 64.8 percent of its yearly target of $13.5 billion.



The orders cover the construction of various types of ships including six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 26 petrochemical carriers, 24 liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia carriers, and six very large and ultra-large crude carriers.



To remind, in January this year, HD KSOE secured an order for the construction of three VLACs for an unnamed shipping company from Central and South America. The contract is valued at KRW 491.1 billion ($366 million).